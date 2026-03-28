Jeremy Pena News: Not starting Saturday
Pena is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena will take a seat after going 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels. Carlos Correa will shift over to shortstop while Isaac Paredes gets the start at third base Saturday.
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