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Jeremy Pena News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Pena is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena will take a seat after going 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels. Carlos Correa will shift over to shortstop while Isaac Paredes gets the start at third base Saturday.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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