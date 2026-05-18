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Jeremy Pena News: Reinstated, batting leadoff Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Astros reinstated Pena (hamstring/neck) from the 10-day injured list Monday, and he'll start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Houston's series opener in Minnesota.

Pena will be back in action for the Astros for the first time since April 11, after a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and more recently, a stiff neck, had kept him on the shelf for just over five weeks. Prior to hitting the shelf, Pena hit .256 with four extra-base hits (all doubles), one stolen base, five runs and no RBI through his first 10 games with Houston to begin the season.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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