Jeremy Pena News: Runs hitting streak up to 13 games
Pena went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Toronto.
It was the first three-hit attack of the campaign by Pena, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games Tuesday. During this stretch, the speedy shortstop is batting .333 (16-for-48) with one home run, six RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. Pena may not have the same run-scoring fantasy upside as he would in a higher spot in the lineup, but his hot hitting could help him work his way up the batting order.
