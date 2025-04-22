Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena News: Runs hitting streak up to 13 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Pena went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Toronto.

It was the first three-hit attack of the campaign by Pena, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games Tuesday. During this stretch, the speedy shortstop is batting .333 (16-for-48) with one home run, six RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. Pena may not have the same run-scoring fantasy upside as he would in a higher spot in the lineup, but his hot hitting could help him work his way up the batting order.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now