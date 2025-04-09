Fantasy Baseball
Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena News: Swipes another bag in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pena went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Seattle.

Pena doubled on a line drive to lead off the eighth frame, and he wound up coming around to score on a wild pitch after stealing second base earlier in the inning. The 27-year-old shortstop is off to a slow start at the plate, slashing .186/.286/.349 with two solo homers over 49 plate appearances, but he does have six runs scored, four walks and four thefts through 12 contests.

