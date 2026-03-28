Jeremy Pena News: Swipes bag in 2026 debut
Pena went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
After being held out Opening Day, Pena made his season debut hitting leadoff and set the table very effectively. The shortstop missed most of spring training, and a chance to play for the Dominican Republic during the WBC, as a result of a fractured fingertip he sustained in early March, but Pena recovered in time to avoid a stint on the IL and appears to be fully healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 622 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30022 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More