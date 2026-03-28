Jeremy Pena News: Swipes bag in 2026 debut

Pena went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

After being held out Opening Day, Pena made his season debut hitting leadoff and set the table very effectively. The shortstop missed most of spring training, and a chance to play for the Dominican Republic during the WBC, as a result of a fractured fingertip he sustained in early March, but Pena recovered in time to avoid a stint on the IL and appears to be fully healthy.