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Jeremy Pena News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Pena is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the first time this season -- going 3-for-7 with two walks and three doubles -- so it's not a surprise he's taking a seat for Sunday's series finale in Sacramento. The 28-year-old will continue building up to an everyday workload after missing most of spring training due to a fractured right ring finger. Nick Allen is manning shortstop and batting ninth Sunday.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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