Jeremy Pena News: Taking seat Sunday
Pena is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the first time this season -- going 3-for-7 with two walks and three doubles -- so it's not a surprise he's taking a seat for Sunday's series finale in Sacramento. The 28-year-old will continue building up to an everyday workload after missing most of spring training due to a fractured right ring finger. Nick Allen is manning shortstop and batting ninth Sunday.
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