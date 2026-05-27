Jeremy Pena News: Tallies first homer

Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Rangers.

Pena made things interesting in the ninth inning with a 454-foot blast off Jacob Latz, his first homer this season, cutting Houston's deficit to 10-7. The home run was also Pena's first extra-base hit in eight games since he returned from a month-long IL stint. After batting .304 with 17 homers, 20 steals and an .840 OPS across 125 games in 2025, the 28-year-old Pena is slashing .247/.309/.342 with five RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 81 plate appearances this year.