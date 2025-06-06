Jeremy Pena News: Three-hit day in win

Pena went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Pena turned in his first performance of the season with multiple two-baggers and showed off his speed in a different way by swiping his 11th base of the year. The 27-year-old shortstop has been a tough out lately, batting .432 (19-for-44) with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over a 12-game hit streak.