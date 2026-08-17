Jeremy Pena News: Up to 14 homers
Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Pena got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Bryan Woo, his 14th homer of the year, to cut the deficit to 2-1. While Pena now has three extra-base hits in his last four games, he's cooled off significantly at the plate, going just 4-for-43 (.093) across 10 contests prior to Sunday after going 27-for-64 (.422) with seven homers in his previous 15 games. Overall, Pena is now slashing .288/.343/.477 with 59 runs scored, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases across 335 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 2919 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More