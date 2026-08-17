Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena News: Up to 14 homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Pena got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Bryan Woo, his 14th homer of the year, to cut the deficit to 2-1. While Pena now has three extra-base hits in his last four games, he's cooled off significantly at the plate, going just 4-for-43 (.093) across 10 contests prior to Sunday after going 27-for-64 (.422) with seven homers in his previous 15 games. Overall, Pena is now slashing .288/.343/.477 with 59 runs scored, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases across 335 plate appearances this season.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago