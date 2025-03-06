Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena News: Working on patience at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 7:04am

Pena has focused on being more selective with his swings this spring, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena adjusted his swing in preparation for the 2024 season, and this year, his focus has been laying off bad pitches in live batting practice. Across 1,842 career plate appearances, Pena has only a 4.9 percent walk rate but has still managed exactly a 100 wRC+. Despite this report, it is worth noting that Pena has not drawn a walk across 10 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now