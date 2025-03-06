Jeremy Pena News: Working on patience at plate

Pena has focused on being more selective with his swings this spring, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena adjusted his swing in preparation for the 2024 season, and this year, his focus has been laying off bad pitches in live batting practice. Across 1,842 career plate appearances, Pena has only a 4.9 percent walk rate but has still managed exactly a 100 wRC+. Despite this report, it is worth noting that Pena has not drawn a walk across 10 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action.