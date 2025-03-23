Jesse Chavez News: Back with Atlanta

Chavez agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 41-year-old was released by Texas on Friday, and it didn't take long for him to rejoin Atlanta. Chavez has now signed four one-year contracts with the club since 2021 and posted a 2.91 ERA in 172 appearances during that span, and he could be included on the Opening Day roster if he showcases himself well in the next couple days, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.