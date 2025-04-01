Jesse Chavez News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Atlanta designated Chavez for assignment Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander inked a minor-league deal with Atlanta last week and had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and he pitched later in the day versus the Dodgers, giving up a run on two hits and two walks over two innings. Chavez had a 3.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB across 46 appearances for Atlanta last season, but his stay on the big-league roster early this year was brief.