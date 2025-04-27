Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Chavez headshot

Jesse Chavez News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Atlanta designated Chavez for assignment Sunday.

It's the second time Chavez has been DFA'd by Atlanta this season. The first time occurred April 1, and after electing free agency he ended up returning to Atlanta on a minor-league deal. He was promoted to the majors Wednesday and came out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning. If he clears waivers, Chavez will once again have the option to reject a minor-league assignment and enter free agency.

Jesse Chavez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now