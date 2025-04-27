Jesse Chavez News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Atlanta designated Chavez for assignment Sunday.

It's the second time Chavez has been DFA'd by Atlanta this season. The first time occurred April 1, and after electing free agency he ended up returning to Atlanta on a minor-league deal. He was promoted to the majors Wednesday and came out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning. If he clears waivers, Chavez will once again have the option to reject a minor-league assignment and enter free agency.