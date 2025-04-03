Jesse Chavez News: Enters free agency
Chavez cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.
Chavez was DFA'd by Atlanta after he allowed one run in two innings during his appearance against the Dodgers on Monday. Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett and remaining in the organization that has brought him the majority of his success throughout his career, the 41-year-old will once again explore his options in the open market.
Jesse Chavez
Free Agent
