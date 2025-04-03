Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Chavez headshot

Jesse Chavez News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Chavez cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.

Chavez was DFA'd by Atlanta after he allowed one run in two innings during his appearance against the Dodgers on Monday. Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett and remaining in the organization that has brought him the majority of his success throughout his career, the 41-year-old will once again explore his options in the open market.

Jesse Chavez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now