Jesse Hahn News: Joins Blue Jays
Hahn signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training.
Hahn spent most of his time with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate last season, where he logged a 6.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 32.1 innings. Barring a significant turnaround during spring training, the 36-year-old is likely to return to Triple-A to begin 2026.
