Jesse Hahn headshot

Jesse Hahn News: Joins Blue Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Hahn signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training.

Hahn spent most of his time with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate last season, where he logged a 6.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 32.1 innings. Barring a significant turnaround during spring training, the 36-year-old is likely to return to Triple-A to begin 2026.

Jesse Hahn
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Hahn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Hahn See More
Collette Calls: Thinking About Pitchers Returning From Injuries
MLB
Collette Calls: Thinking About Pitchers Returning From Injuries
Author Image
Jason Collette
November 4, 2024
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
MLB
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
Author Image
Jason Collette
August 11, 2021
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
April 11, 2021
Mound Musings: My 2021 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: My 2021 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
April 8, 2021
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 11, 2021