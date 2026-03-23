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Jesse Hahn News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Blue Jays reassigned Hahn to minor-league camp Monday.

Hahn is expected to open the season at Triple-A Buffalo after he was one of six non-roster invitees reassigned Monday in the Blue Jays' latest round of cuts. The 36-year-old righty had two brief stints in the big leagues with the Mariners in 2025, appearing in three games while giving up three earned runs on six hits and five walks over five innings.

Jesse Hahn
Toronto Blue Jays
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