Jesse Hahn headshot

Jesse Hahn News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hahn cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma.

Across his four days in the majors, Hahn gave up one unearned run over four innings while striking out three batters and walking four. The 35-year-old will now head back to Tacoma to continue serving as bullpen depth, though he may be called back up to Seattle at some point this season if the big club needs a fresh arm.

Jesse Hahn
Seattle Mariners
