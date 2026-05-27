Jesse Scholtens headshot

Jesse Scholtens Injury: Heads to IL due to wrist strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 6:45am

The Rays placed Scholtens on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right wrist strain.

Scholtens presumably sustained the injury during his relief appearance against the Orioles on Monday, when he was charged with the loss and a blown save after surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits over 1.1 innings. Tampa Bay signed right-hander Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal and will have him take over Scholtens' spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago