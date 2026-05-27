Jesse Scholtens Injury: Heads to IL due to wrist strain

The Rays placed Scholtens on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right wrist strain.

Scholtens presumably sustained the injury during his relief appearance against the Orioles on Monday, when he was charged with the loss and a blown save after surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits over 1.1 innings. Tampa Bay signed right-hander Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal and will have him take over Scholtens' spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.