Jesse Scholtens Injury: Heads to IL due to wrist strain
The Rays placed Scholtens on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right wrist strain.
Scholtens presumably sustained the injury during his relief appearance against the Orioles on Monday, when he was charged with the loss and a blown save after surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits over 1.1 innings. Tampa Bay signed right-hander Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal and will have him take over Scholtens' spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.
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