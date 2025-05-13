Jesse Scholtens Injury: Moving rehab to Charlotte

The White Sox transferred Scholtens' (elbow) rehab assignment from High-A Winston-Salem to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

On the mend from the Tommy John surgery he underwent March 1, 2024, Scholtens kicked off his rehab assignment with Winston-Salem on May 6. He made his second appearance for the affiliate Sunday, covering four innings and striking out three batters while giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk. The right-hander will continue to build up his innings and pitch counts as he heads to Charlotte, where he's expected to make his third rehab start later this week. The White Sox will likely keep Scholtens in the minors for close to the entirety of his 30-day rehab window, but once activated in late May or early June, he could be in the mix for a spot in the big-league rotation.