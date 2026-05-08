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Jesse Scholtens News: Allows two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Scholtens (3-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Scholtens limited the Red Sox to just two hits despite struggling with his command throughout, though both were home runs. It was an improvement from the five-run loss he took in his only other start of the season April 20, and the 32-year-old has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in five of six outings while working mostly in bulk relief. Overall, he owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 27.1 innings. If he draws another start, it would likely come in a road matchup against the Blue Jays next week.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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