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Jesse Scholtens News: Back with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Rays recalled Scholtens from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Scholtens was called up by the Rays on Wednesday to serve in a long-relief role against the Cubs the same day, when he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 scoreless innings. He was optioned to the minors Thursday, but he's back with the big club after Joe Boyle (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Scholtens has starting experience between the minors and majors and could see some spot starts in Tampa Bay's rotation for as long as Boyle is sidelined.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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