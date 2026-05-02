Jesse Scholtens News: Earns win in bulk-relief role

Scholtens (3-1) earned the win against the Giants on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three across three innings. He did not issue a walk.

For a second consecutive game, Griffin Jax served as the Rays' opener while Scholtens followed. Jax set up Scholtens for success after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings, and the latter was effective on the mound himself, with his lone blemish coming in the sixth inning after yielding an RBI double to Rafael Devers. Following Saturday's outing, Scholtens sits at a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 22.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Red Sox on the road next week, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Jax serve as the opener for that contest.