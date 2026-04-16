Jesse Scholtens News: Earns win in bulk-relief role
Scholtens (1-0) earned the win in relief against the White Sox on Wednesday, pitching five innings of one-run ball while allowing one hit and two walks. He struck out three.
Scholtens entered the game after Cole Sulser allowed four baserunners in the first two innings. The right-hander cruised all the way until completing the seventh frame, allowing just three baserunners in the process and tossing 46 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Scholtens has yet to allow a run in his first two outings of the season, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out seven in 9.2 innings of work.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15Yesterday
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Five Is the New FourMarch 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More