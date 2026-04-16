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Jesse Scholtens News: Earns win in bulk-relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Scholtens (1-0) earned the win in relief against the White Sox on Wednesday, pitching five innings of one-run ball while allowing one hit and two walks. He struck out three.

Scholtens entered the game after Cole Sulser allowed four baserunners in the first two innings. The right-hander cruised all the way until completing the seventh frame, allowing just three baserunners in the process and tossing 46 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Scholtens has yet to allow a run in his first two outings of the season, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out seven in 9.2 innings of work.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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