Jesse Scholtens News: Entering rotation Wednesday
Scholtens is slated to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox in Chicago.
The 32-year-old righty will be making his first start in the majors since 2023, facing off against the team with whom he initially broke into the big leagues. He'll be taking over the rotation spot that previously belonged to Joe Boyle (elbow), who was placed on the injured list last week. Scholtens' lone prior appearance with Tampa Bay came against the Cubs last Wednesday, when he struck out four over 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
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