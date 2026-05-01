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Jesse Scholtens News: Following Jax again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Scholtens is expected to operate in a bulk-relief role in Saturday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

As was the case this past Sunday against the Twins, Griffin Jax is slated to serve as the Rays' opener Saturday and work the first inning or two before turning the keys to Scholtens. The move somewhat worked against Minnesota, with Scholtens picking up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter across 4.1 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 19.2 innings this season.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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