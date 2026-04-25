Jesse Scholtens News: Following Jax on Sunday
Scholtens will operate in a bulk relief role in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will opt to use Griffin Jax as the opener for Sunday's contest, with Scholtens following suit. Scholtens made his first start of the season against the Reds this past Monday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs while striking out six across 5.2 innings without issuing a walk. The 32-year-old right-hander has a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1510 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More