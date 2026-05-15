Jesse Scholtens News: Follows Seymour, earns win

Scholtens (4-2) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Ian Seymour served as the Rays' opener Friday and pitched in the first two innings before Scholtens took over. Scholtens was in control for most of his outing, with his lone blemish coming in the sixth inning, when he yielded a solo homer to Jakob Marsee. It was the first time since April 20 against the Reds that Scholtens completed five-plus frames, and he sits at a 3.06 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 32.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Orioles at home next week, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Scholtens operate in a bulk-relief role again.