Jesse Scholtens News: Nabs win in long relief

Scholtens (5-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings of relief in a 5-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out four.

Steven Matz was activated from the IL earlier in the day to get the start, but he wound up working in tandem with Scholtens as each pitcher tossed four innings, and Scholtens pocketed the decision when the Rays rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth. It's not clear if the duo will continue to piggyback, or if Tampa Bay will now shift to a six-man rotation. Scholtens has been effective however he's been deployed this season, and over eight appearances (two starts) he sports a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 36.1 innings.