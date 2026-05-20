Jesse Scholtens headshot

Jesse Scholtens News: Nabs win in long relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Scholtens (5-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings of relief in a 5-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out four.

Steven Matz was activated from the IL earlier in the day to get the start, but he wound up working in tandem with Scholtens as each pitcher tossed four innings, and Scholtens pocketed the decision when the Rays rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth. It's not clear if the duo will continue to piggyback, or if Tampa Bay will now shift to a six-man rotation. Scholtens has been effective however he's been deployed this season, and over eight appearances (two starts) he sports a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 36.1 innings.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
MLB
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago