Jesse Scholtens headshot

Jesse Scholtens News: Opening Day roster bid ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens' bid for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen has come to an end after he surrendered four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. The 31-year-old righty has previously made 28 appearances (11 starts) with the White Sox between the 2023 and 2025 seasons, but it's unclear whether the Rays plan to use him in the rotation or out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham to begin the upcoming campaign.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
The Z Files: Five Is the New Four
MLB
The Z Files: Five Is the New Four
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2024
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
February 27, 2024
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Rankings 2.0
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Rankings 2.0
Author Image
James Anderson
February 14, 2024
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024