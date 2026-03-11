Jesse Scholtens News: Opening Day roster bid ends
The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Scholtens' bid for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen has come to an end after he surrendered four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. The 31-year-old righty has previously made 28 appearances (11 starts) with the White Sox between the 2023 and 2025 seasons, but it's unclear whether the Rays plan to use him in the rotation or out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham to begin the upcoming campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Five Is the New FourMarch 11, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL CentralFebruary 27, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Rankings 2.0February 14, 2024
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIPJanuary 13, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Scholtens See More