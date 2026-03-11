Jesse Scholtens News: Opening Day roster bid ends

The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens' bid for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen has come to an end after he surrendered four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. The 31-year-old righty has previously made 28 appearances (11 starts) with the White Sox between the 2023 and 2025 seasons, but it's unclear whether the Rays plan to use him in the rotation or out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham to begin the upcoming campaign.