Jesse Scholtens News: Optioned to Durham
The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
The 32-year-old righty was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday to give Tampa Bay an extra bullpen arm while Drew Rasmussen was away on paternity leave. Scholtens delivered a strong performance with the Rays, firing 4.2 shutout innings against the Cubs on Wednesday, but his stint in the majors will last just 24 hours, suggesting that Rasmussen will rejoin the team to start against the Yankees on Friday.
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