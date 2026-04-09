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Jesse Scholtens News: Optioned to Durham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 12:37pm

The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The 32-year-old righty was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday to give Tampa Bay an extra bullpen arm while Drew Rasmussen was away on paternity leave. Scholtens delivered a strong performance with the Rays, firing 4.2 shutout innings against the Cubs on Wednesday, but his stint in the majors will last just 24 hours, suggesting that Rasmussen will rejoin the team to start against the Yankees on Friday.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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