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Jesse Scholtens News: Picks up win against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Scholtens (2-1) earned the win against the Twins on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter across 4.1 innings.

Griffin Jax served as the Rays' opener for Sunday's game, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings before handing the reins over to Scholtens. The latter kept the Twins off the board from the third to the sixth inning before yielding a two-run home run to Brooks Lee, but those were the only runs that Scholtens and the rest of the Rays' pitching staff yielded in the win. Scholtens now sits at a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 19.2 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Giants next weekend, though it's unclear whether he'll get the start or follow Jax.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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