Jesse Scholtens News: Recalled to big leagues
The Rays recalled Scholtens from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Scholtens will give the club an extra bullpen arm while Drew Rasmussen is away on paternity leave. The 32-year-old Scholtens got into two games for the Rays last season, allowing seven runs (five earned) over 8.1 innings but also notching 12 strikeouts.
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