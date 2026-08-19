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Jesse Scholtens News: Sent down after extended relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:46am

The Rays optioned Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens allowed two runs over a four-inning relief outing in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Since he would have been unavailable to pitch for a few days, the Rays are replacing Scholtens on the roster with a fresh reliever in Chris Roycroft.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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