Jesse Scholtens News: Surrenders walk-off homer

Scholtens was charged with a blown save and dropped to 5-3 on the season in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles in 13 innings after yielding five runs (three earned) on four hits across 1.1 frames. He struck out one batter.

Monday marked the shortest outing of the season for Scholtens, who had covered at least three innings in each of his previous eight appearances while serving as a starter or bulk reliever. He entered the game in the bottom of the 12th and was unable to protect the Rays' one-run lead, as Colton Cowser began the inning at second base and then came around to score on a fielder's choice. Scholtens then took a two-run lead into the bottom of the 13th, but after the Orioles tied the game on an RBI double and sacrifice fly, the right-hander surrendered a two-run walk-off home run to Cowser. With the Rays recently getting Steven Matz back from the injured list to fill out their rotation, Scholtens appears set to handle a more traditional bullpen role moving forward.