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Jesse Scholtens News: Tagged for five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:06am

Scholtens (1-1) took the loss Monday versus the Reds after allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

After surrendering two runs during the opening frame, Scholtens settled down pretty well with just one run allowed over the next four innings, but he was unable to make it through the sixth and gave up two more runs on two hits and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander entered Monday's contest with 9.2 scoreless frames though his first two outings of the campaign, so he should have a decent chance of sticking in Tampa Bay's banged-up rotation. Scholtens has a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through three appearances and tentatively lines up to pitch against the Twins this weekend.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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