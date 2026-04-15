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Jesse Scholtens News: Tasked with bulk-relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Scholtens is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Cole Sulser in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Initially tabbed to make his first MLB start since the 2023 season, Scholtens will instead continue to work out of the bullpen Wednesday while he essentially takes over the rotation spot of Joe Boyle, who was placed on the 15-day injured list last week due to a right elbow strain. With Boyle facing an uncertain timeline for a return and with Ryan Pepiot (hip) recently getting shuttled to the 60-day IL, Scholtens could have some staying power in the rotation if he performs up to snuff. The 32-year-old righty sparkled in long relief in his 2026 Rays debut last Wednesday against the Cubs, striking out four batters while allowing five baserunners over 4.2 scoreless frames.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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