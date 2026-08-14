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Jesse Scholtens News: Yields two runs in piggyback role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:33am

Scholtens allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings during the Rays' 6-5 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Steven Matz served as the Rays' opener Friday and recorded the first three outs before handing the keys to Scholtens. Scholtens proceeded to give up a run in both the second and third innings, the latter of which came on a Colton Cowser solo homer. It was Scholtens' first major-league appearance since May 25, after he spent two months on the injured list due to a right wrist strain before being optioned to Triple-A Durham in late July. It's unclear whether he'll stick around the majors past Friday's outing, given that Shane McClanahan (back) is nearing a return from the 15-day IL.

Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays
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