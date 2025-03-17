Jesse Winker Injury: Nursing calf cramp

Winker exited Monday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Rays due to a calf cramp, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that Winker's removal was precautionary and the 31-year-old "should be OK." Winker -- who was retired in his lone plate appearance Monday -- is sporting an .805 OPS this spring and projects to open the season as the Mets' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching.