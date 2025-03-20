Fantasy Baseball
Jesse Winker headshot

Jesse Winker News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:49pm

Winker (calf) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Winker has been sidelined since exiting Monday's game early due to calf cramps, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old slashed .253/.360/.405 with 14 homers and 58 RBI in 508 regular-season plate appearances last year and has shown no signs of slowing down this spring, maintaining an .805 OPS through 13 Grapefruit League games.

Jesse Winker
New York Mets
More Stats & News
