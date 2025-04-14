Jesse Winker News: Back in lineup Monday

Winker (illness) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Monday's game against the Twins.

Winker hadn't been included in the New York lineup for any of the previous five games while recovering from flu-like symptoms. After checking out fine following a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics and then resting in Sunday's 8-0 win in the series finale, Winker has now been given the green light to make his first start in a week. A healthy Winker should continue to occupy the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter, while Starling Marte draws the majority of the starts versus left-handed pitching.