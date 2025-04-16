Jesse Winker News: Bangs out two doubles Wednesday

Winker went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

The veteran outfielder broke an 0-for-13 skid with the performance. Winker has had a tough beginning to 2025 and missed time over the last week with an illness, but he's capable of heating up quickly if he's healthy. Through 12 games, he's batting .200 (7-for-35) with zero homers, one run and six RBI.