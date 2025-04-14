Fantasy Baseball
Jesse Winker headshot

Jesse Winker News: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Winker has been on the bench for five straight games while dealing with flu-like symptoms, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was able to pinch hit Saturday, so the Mets don't seem to be contemplating an IL stint for Winker. He's batting .200 (5-for-25) to begin the season and is still looking for his first home run, but he should return to the strong side of a platoon at DH once healthy.

