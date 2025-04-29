Jesse Winker News: Crosses plate four times Monday

Winker went 2-for-4 with two walks, four runs scored and an RBI in Monday's rout of the Nationals.

The Mets combined for 21 hits and 19 runs, and Winker was right in the middle of the offensive eruption as the cleanup hitter. The 31-year-old is beginning to climb out of his early-season hole at the plate, and over his last nine games he's batting .276 (8-for-29) with three doubles, a homer, three RBI and seven runs while working on the strong side of a platoon at DH with Starling Marte.