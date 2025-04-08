Jesse Winker News: Exiting lineup Tuesday

Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Though he typically starts against right-handed pitchers like the Marlins' Connor Gillispie, the left-handed-hitting Winker will check out of the lineup Tuesday to open up the designated-hitter role for Starling Marte. Winker has gotten off to a sluggish start to the season, hitting .208 with three extra-base hits (two triples, one double), four RBI and a 3:7 BB:K over 27 plate appearances.