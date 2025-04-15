Jesse Winker News: Not starting Tuesday

Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

The veteran slugger returned to the lineup Monday after sitting out a few days due to flu-like symptoms, but he's back on the bench Tuesday despite the fact Minnesota is sending a righty (Bailey Ober) to the mound. Winker isn't reported to be dealing with any further issues, and he could just be getting some extra rest after recovering from the ailment. Starling Marte is receiving another turn at designated hitter in his place.