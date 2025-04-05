Jesse Winker News: Three extra-base hits in win

Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Winker's third extra-base hit and second triple of the game was the crucial knock in Saturday's win -- he launched a two-out, two-strike pitch from left-hander Brendon Little off the right-field fence to drive in a pair of runs, tying the game 2-2. Winker's now 5-for-17 (.294) with four RBI to start the year while holding down the strong side of a platoon at DH.