Jesus Luzardo News: Blanks Mariners in win

Luzardo (12-5) earned the win Wednesday over Seattle, giving up just one hit and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

It was another stellar effort from Luzardo, who's posted a 1.90 ERA across 90 innings in his last 14 starts. The southpaw's ERA is down to 3.09 across 27 starts (163 innings) this season with a 1.12 WHIP and 203 strikeouts, good for the fourth most in the majors. Luzardo currently lines up to face the Diamondbacks on the road in his next outing.