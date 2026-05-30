Jesus Luzardo News: Decent in no-decision
Luzardo allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.
Luzardo fell short of a fourth straight quality start, but he threw 64 of 95 pitches for strikes in a decent outing. He was on the hook for the loss when he exited, but the Phillies broke through in the eighth inning to bail him out. Luzardo has a 4.30 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB through 67 innings over 12 starts this season, though he's allowed just four runs over 23.1 innings over his last four games with a 21:7 K:BB in that span. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the White Sox.
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