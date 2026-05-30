Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Decent in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Luzardo allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Luzardo fell short of a fourth straight quality start, but he threw 64 of 95 pitches for strikes in a decent outing. He was on the hook for the loss when he exited, but the Phillies broke through in the eighth inning to bail him out. Luzardo has a 4.30 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB through 67 innings over 12 starts this season, though he's allowed just four runs over 23.1 innings over his last four games with a 21:7 K:BB in that span. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the White Sox.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago