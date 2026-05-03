Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Dominates in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 3:54pm

Luzardo (3-3) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out 10.

The hard-throwing left-hander worked aggressively Sunday, tallying double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year while throwing 66 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Although the eight hits allowed were his second most of the year, Luzardo also registered an impressive 16 whiffs on the afternoon. He's been inconsistent overall in 2026, as evidenced by a 5.09 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 40.2 frames, but Luzardo is set to carry a stellar 51:9 K:BB into a favorable home matchup versus the Rockies his next time out.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago