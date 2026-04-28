Jesus Luzardo News: Eight punchouts in scoreless outing

Luzardo (2-3) earned the win against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing two hits while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was a dominant effort from Luzardo, with Tuesday's start highlighted by four consecutive strikeouts from the third to fourth innings before retiring the last 11 batters he faced. It was the third time in six starts that Luzardo gave up one run or less, but he has also yielded five runs or more in those other three starts and sits at a 5.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 34.1 innings this season. Luzardo's next start is lined up for this weekend against the Marlins in Miami.